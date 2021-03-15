Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 22,654 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9,764.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.95. 100,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.00. The company has a market capitalization of $299.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.39.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

