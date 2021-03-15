Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 41,059 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43,679.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,059 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,099. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average is $139.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.