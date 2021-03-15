Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 46,555 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 187.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

