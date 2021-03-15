Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,029,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

XOM stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.18. 1,171,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,528,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

