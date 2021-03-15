Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 76,010 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 367,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,646,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

