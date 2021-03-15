Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,638,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 846,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,584,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

