Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.56 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 195.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,262 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,433. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.16. 402,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,932,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.