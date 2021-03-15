Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,000.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Visa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,662,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $801,048,000 after purchasing an additional 236,796 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 13,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.11. The stock has a market cap of $437.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

