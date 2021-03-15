Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $7.75 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 494.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,053 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.78. 723,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,699,508. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

