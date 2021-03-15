Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $9.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 293.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,780,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 160,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 26,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $155.25. 354,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,330,993. The company has a market capitalization of $473.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $157.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

