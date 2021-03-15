Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.2% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Boeing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

BA stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.18. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $272.84.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.