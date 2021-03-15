Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 736.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,959 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,258,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,018,000 after buying an additional 418,726 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $37.47. 1,266,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,779,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

