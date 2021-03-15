Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells $137,444.23 in Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.18. 5,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Truist increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

