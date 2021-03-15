Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Gap Down to $261.60

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.60 ($3.42), but opened at GBX 194.30 ($2.54). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 197.90 ($2.59), with a volume of 1,617,973 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 260.57 ($3.40).

The firm has a market cap of £503.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

