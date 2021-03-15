Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.23

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

