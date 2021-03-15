Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

