Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.38

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 211309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prudential by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

