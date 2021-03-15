Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 36,310 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,310 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.