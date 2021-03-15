Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 3,892 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 156.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 70,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after acquiring an additional 261,460 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

ENPH stock opened at $164.71 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

