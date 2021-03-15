Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 46,161 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 4,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in PG&E by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.51 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

