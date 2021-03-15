Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $135.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.30. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $136.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

