Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,898,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 119.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Truist upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Shares of CERN opened at $71.26 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.