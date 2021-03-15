Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 322.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Moderna by 8.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna stock opened at $136.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,534,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,609,698.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,930,535 shares of company stock valued at $606,310,227. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.