Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.41 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 122,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 106,783 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

