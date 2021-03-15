Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $172.59 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.