Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.88 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 545,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,291,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $94.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

