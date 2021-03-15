Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,646,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,772 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,044,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after acquiring an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 658,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.

Shares of CCEP opened at $54.31 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

