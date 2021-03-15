Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,646,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,772 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,044,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after acquiring an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 658,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.
About Coca-Cola European Partners
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
