Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.08 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,211,000 after purchasing an additional 352,858 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,441,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $127.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

