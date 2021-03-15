Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.84 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

VRSN stock opened at $188.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,472. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.