Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC opened at $197.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,141 shares of company stock worth $64,075,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

