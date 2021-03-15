Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $136.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

