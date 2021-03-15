Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,269 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $174.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $176.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.