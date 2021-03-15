Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,401 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 65.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,878,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $109.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.