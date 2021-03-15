Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,506 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,403,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $102.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

