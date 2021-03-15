Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,910 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

