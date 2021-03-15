Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,584 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Ameren by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Ameren by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

