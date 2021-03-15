Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 412 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $395.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.05 and a 200 day moving average of $382.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

