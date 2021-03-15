Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 498 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $238.71 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.