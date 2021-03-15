Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 554 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,996,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,540 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,717. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $343.84 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -279.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

