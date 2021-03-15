Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,710 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

