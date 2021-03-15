Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 728 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $283.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.75. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.