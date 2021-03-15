Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 909 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Edward Jones began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $188.35 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $188.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average is $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

