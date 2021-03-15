Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,746.42, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.