Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,067.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,100.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.