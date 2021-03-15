Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.50

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 281179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

