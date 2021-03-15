Public Mint (MINT) Reaches Market Cap of $15.14 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $15.14 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00052404 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

