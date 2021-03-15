Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

