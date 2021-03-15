Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of UDR worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

