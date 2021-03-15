pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,462.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for about $34.59 or 0.00063799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $326,430.30 and approximately $45,462.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.00455860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00052037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00097556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00070669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.93 or 0.00545817 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

