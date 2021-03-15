PumaPay Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $873,167.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.34 or 0.00657978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026225 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

